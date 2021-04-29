Idaho Representative (District 6) Aaron Von Ehlinger, who was recently accused of raping a 19-year-old intern, has resigned according to a fellow lawmaker.
In a tweet from Idaho Representative Colin Nash (District 16), Von Ehlinger resigned his position "following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be expelled for conduct unbecoming of a legislator."
