Idaho Lawmakers and Residents Expected To Pack Coeur d'Alene Library For Town Hall

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -The power of the people is being called into question by Idaho state lawmakers.
During the last legislative session, Idaho lawmakers in both the State House and the Senate passed bills restricting voter initiatives; for example, Proposition Two, the expansion of Medicaid in Idaho, before it was vetoed by Governor Brad Little.
Some of those lawmakers, including District Four Senator Mary Souza and retired Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones, will be on hand at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library Tuesday night.
“We have every reason to believe that it will return in the next session,” Rebecca Schroeder, executive director for Reclaim Idaho, said.
“We really want to hear from people in the community about they feel on this important constitutional right,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said Tuesday’s town hall is less about picking politics and more about having an open discussion with different viewpoints.
“It's time for the community to really speak," Schroeder said.
The town hall is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library at 702 E. Front Ave.