BOISE, Idaho - An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws.
Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature's website, would "eliminate the marriage license" in the state.
The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee will consider the draft bill on Monday, and the full text won't be released until after that.
Instead of having marriage licenses, the bill would define marriage in Idaho as "a man and a woman meeting legal qualifications, a marriage ceremony or solemnization and recording of a marriage certificate by the person performing the solemnization."
Democrats in the state said the draft bill is an effort to end marriage equality.
In a tweet on Friday, minority leader Ilana Rubel said it was inevitable that the Idaho GOP would target marriage equality after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to privacy.
"Please stand with us in protecting equality," Rubel pleaded in the tweet.
The draft legislation is on the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee's agenda for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.