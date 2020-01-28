An Idaho legislator is planning to introduce a bill that would require people competing on male sports teams to have been born as male, even if they identify as female.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt is following other legislators around the country in supporting this bill. Idaho, along with Washington, New Hampshire, Georgia, Tennessee, and Missouri are also considering similar bills.
Washington added a new section onto House Bill 2201, saying that the separation will be enforced if the activity is specifically designated as male or female and is an individual competition sport.
House Bill 2201 only restricts individuals born as males competing as males. It does not include restrictions for individuals born as females who identify as males who want to compete in male sports.
