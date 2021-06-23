Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin met with President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss important issues related to the country and the state of Idaho.
According to a news release from McGeachin, "their efforts to push back against the radical left's attempts to indoctrinate America's schoolchildren with some of the most toxic and anti-American theories ever conceived."
McGeachin's meeting at Trump Tower in New York City followed her appearance on the Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Show" earlier this month regarding her efforts to block these teachings in Idaho schools. McGeachin says afterward, the former President personally called to "praise her performance and thank her for her leadership on the issue."
The release says that the President asked to meet with her to further discuss the issue.
This call inspired McGeachin to meet with Trump personally to discuss these vitally important matters. "It was an honor to meet with President Trump and in turn thank him for his unwavering leadership and commitment to put America first and keep America great," McGeachin said after returning to Idaho. "President Trump at great personal cost fought not only our enemies abroad, but he also had to fight the increasingly socialist Democratic Party and even some from within his own Republican Party to preserve our values, rejuvenate our economy, and secure our southern border. I assured him as the Lt. Governor of Idaho, I am working to uphold the principles he espouses and to support his ongoing efforts to elevate the inspiring truths of America's history."
McGeachin has a strong history of support for Trump, beginning during the 2016 Republican presidential primary. McGeachin announced her candidacy for Idaho Governor earlier this year. She later issued an executive order, when Governor Little was out of state, prohibiting mask mandates. Governor Little immediately rescinded the order upon arriving back in Idaho.