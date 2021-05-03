ADA COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho man is accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of trailer, motorcycles, ATVs and a boat from an Eagle-area storage unit.
Charles J. Havens, a Fruitland man, is charged with eight felony counts of grand theft among other charges.
Havens began the spree of auto-theft in December after one of his acquaintances gave him the access codes to the storage facility.
Detectives were able to identify Havens from surveillance video showing him attaching the stolen trailers and flatbeds to a white SUV.
It was determined that Havens had taken the stolen loot to a residence near Ontario, Oregon. Detectives found many of the automobiles upon searching the residence. They arrested Havens.
Some of the stolen items have been recovered but detectives continue to look for several others. Two Honda CRF 230 dirt bikes, a 2006 Yamaha TTR 230 dirt bike, a 1978 motorcycle, and YFM 350 ATV; a Coleman pop-up camping trailer, a brown and tan Rockwood travel trailer and five trailers used to haul items like motorcycles and ATVs are still missing.
Havens was brought to Ada County Tuesday. He remains in the Ada County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He is set to make his next court appearance on May 10.
Detectives are still looking for the stolen material. Anyone with information should send an email to nshaffer@adacounty.id.gov or call (208) 577-3707.