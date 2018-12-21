BOISE, Idaho - A Canyon County man has been arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced that investigators charged 42-year-old Gerald Walton-Grice on Monday, Dec. 10. He was arrested following a tip from the Boise Police Department.
He was taken first to the Canyon County Jail before being transfered to the Ada County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.