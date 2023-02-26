Idaho man breaks world record for most Q-tips in beard

BOISE, Idaho. - An Idaho man just earned his thirteenth world record title after fitting the most Q-tips in his beard.
On Feb. 18, Tri-Cities native Joel Strasser, now living in Kuna, Idaho, broke the world record fitting 2470 Q-tips in his Beard. According to Strasser, there was room for more if he only had brought more Q-tips.
In total, the Q-tip beard took about two hours to assemble.
In 2021, Strasser broke the world record for fitting the most pencils in his beard on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'
Strasser told NonStop Local KHQ that this idea started from work. He teaches new employees at an insurance company, which, he admitted, can be boring.
"I started walking around the classroom with pens and pencils in my beard to see who was paying attention. It turned into a challenge of how many I could fit. . . then I found out there were world records for it," Strasser said.
Strasser's quest to be achieve a world record was not a new dream. He said he picked up his first world record book back when he was a student at Meridian Elementary School, with every intent of being featured someday.
This dream has since been achieved. As of today, Strasser can be seen in the Guinness World Record book four times. He and his beard hold world records for the most tooth picks, straws, chopsticks, golf tees, forks and Christmas ornaments, to name a few.
And Strasser is not done yet.
"I got more Guinness World Records coming up. I've got 13 so far, but I'm not done. I'm going to keep doing them until I can't think of anything more to put in my beard."
Today, he visits local elementary schools in the Treasure Valley with one message: never give up on your dreams.
"You don't have to just have dreams, you can make them happen."