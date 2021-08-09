BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - A Bonner County man suspected of grooming and sexually exploiting children is being charged for production of child pornography in Alaska.
Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano, 39, moved from Idaho to a farm in Haines, Alaska in 2015. According to court documents, he had been grooming and abusing children in Idaho prior to the move.
Panagiotou-Scigliano reportedly arranged for the children to visit him in Haines where he continued to exploit them sexually by taking explicit images and videos of them.
After being detained in Boundary County in July, Panagiotou-Scigliano went before a judge who ordered him detained until he could be sent back to Alaska.
If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30.
If anyone has further information about Panagiotou-Scigliano, they are encouraged to contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.