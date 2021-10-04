COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A man has been convicted of Second Degree Murder for brutally beating a woman to death in 2020.
44-year-old Travis Ellenwood of Kamiah was convicted of the crime and will face sentencing at a future date.
According to court records, Ellenwood and the victim, Bessie Blackeagle, went to a local bar in Kamiah on October 30, 2020. The next morning, they returned to their home where they started arguing. During the argument, Ellenwood repeatedly hit Blackeagle and strangled her until she couldn't breath.
Ellenwood eventually called 911 around 5:30pm that day to tell police that Blackeagle had stopped breathing. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded and found Blackeagle dead in the house.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale took Ellenwood’s plea and set the case for sentencing in front of Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at a future date. Ellenwood faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho credited the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Nez Perce Tribal Police, and Idaho County Sheriff's Office, which led to charges.
“My thoughts today are with Ms. Blackeagle’s loved ones who have lost forever a family member and a friend,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez. “This office and our partners at the FBI, Nez Perce Tribal Police, and Idaho County Sheriff's Office will steadfastly pursue justice on behalf of victims of domestic violence and their families.”
Mr. Gonzalez also encourages those experiencing domestic violence or those who know of someone in need of help to reach out, “everyone deserves a relationship free from domestic violence,” he added. If you or a loved one need assistance, please reach out to the free and confidential National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE, texting “START” to 88788, or visiting their website at www.thehotline.org.