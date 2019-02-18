OWYHEE COUNTY - Owyhee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went missing Friday after his family's car got stuck and he went to walk for help.
Police say 32-year-old Eric Rose, 29-year-old Freacesa Watson and their one-year-old baby were on their way to Silver City when their car got stuck in the snow.
Police say after waiting for about four to five days, Eric tried walking to find help and he was last seen near the Cow Creek Road and Trout Creek Road area.
Family members on social media say that Watson and the baby were found by a snowmobiler and taken to Jordan Valley.
Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, sheriff's deputies and dogs have been looking for Rose in the area.
Due to extreme conditions, police are asking for everyone to stay out of that area, even if it is to aid searches.
All roads to Silver City are closed to the public.