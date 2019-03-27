POCATELLO, Idaho - A Rigby man pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor child.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 31-year-old Joseph Lavern Harris, of Rigby, Idaho, pleaded guilty Tuesday.
According to court records cited in the release, state investigators responded to allegations of child abuse at a home in Jefferson County, where Harris lived, on February 26, 2018.
A subsequent investigation revealed that Harris had produced child pornography using a minor. Investigators found images of the sexual abuse on Harris' phone after obtaining a search warrant for his electronic devices.
In court, Harris admitted that he used, persuaded and coerced the child to take part in sexually explicit conduct, according to the release.
The charge of sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison, a maximum find of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of 5 years to life.
Harris's sentencing is set for June 18.