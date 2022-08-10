SPOKANE, Wash. - Rodney Stubbs turned himself into the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and has been booked on his warrants.
Last Updated Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
57-year-old Rodney Nicholas Stubbs has residences in Spokane and in Priest Lake. He has felony arrest warrants for sexual battery of multiple 16 or 17-year-olds.
Stubbs is described as a 5'10", 205-pound White male with brownish-blond hair. He drives a white, four-door Lexus sedan with Idaho plates K654765.
If you have seen or have any information about Stubbs' location, call 911 or Bonner County Sheriff's Office at (208) 265-5525.