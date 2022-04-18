SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Bonner County man facing murder and cannibalism charges has been deemed competent to stand trial.
James D. Russell is charged in the first-degree murder and cannibalism of David Flaget in September.
Flaget, the groundskeeper of the Russell family property, was found deceased in his truck. It was one of Russell's family members that spotted Flaget and called in law enforcement.
Russell barricaded himself within the property before allowing deputies to make the arrest.
Investigators searched Russell's residence the next day and found several pieces of evidence suggesting cannibalism including a bloodied microwave, pieces of human flesh, latex gloves and bloody pieces of duct tape.
Following his arrest, Russell was admitted to Idaho Security Medical Program for phycological evaluations. Earlier in April, his competency evaluation was sent to an Idaho judge determining he is now mentally able to stand trial.