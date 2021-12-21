CLARK FORK, Idaho - A man arrested in Clark Fork and charged with the murder of 70-year-old David Flaget in September is now facing a cannibalism charge.
According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause obtained from Bonner County District Court, the suspect, James Russell, was spotted by a family member near the Flaget's truck on September 10. The family member told deputies he had with him a duffel bag, a bucket of soapy water and latex gloves.
Later, two of Russell's family members took a look into Flaget's truck and saw what they believed to be a body wrapped in plastic.
When deputies arrived, they spotted someone matching Russell's description near the area of the truck. Russell fled and deputies pursued on foot. There was a short standoff as Russell refused to leave his loft but he eventually surrendered.
Deputies made their way back to the truck where they forced their way in to find Flaget deceased. His body was upside-down in the passenger seat and naked from the waist down.
Deputies examined and took photo evidence of the condition of Flaget's body after removing it from the truck. According to court documents, Flaget's head appeared to have severe trauma and there was evidence that several areas of his body had been maimed after he was dead.
The next day, investigators served a search warrant to Russell's residence. Inside, they found "suspected human flesh, latex gloves, bloody newspapers, bloody pieces of duct tape, cutting implements with suspected blood and several areas of blood."
Russell was taken to Bonner County Jail. He was read his Miranda Rights and according to court documents, he was obviously not able to understand them.
Court documents said Russell did make one, unsolicited statement at the jail. He said "It's private property and we don't like non-family on it."