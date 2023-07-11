MOSCOW, Idaho. - The trial date for University of Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, appears to now be up in the air after a judge granted a temporary stay of court proceedings. Effectively, stalling the clock on his right to a speedy trial.
New court documents in the case against Kohberger indicate the state denied his request to contest the indictment against him, at this time.
The state says Kohberger's request, also called a "Motion to Stay Proceedings", was denied because the state says it is premature. According to court documents, "Kohberger has not yet had the opportunity to review the grand jury records, transcript, and recordings."
Once Kohberger and his team review those materials, his request may be renewed if he finds facts to back his claims.
Court documents show that Kohberger and his team received the Clerks record and recordings on July 6, but the transcript of the proceedings won't be complete until July 21.
The state is allowing a 37-day stay running from July 6 to Aug. 11 to review grand jury materials. Both parties agreed the defense is required to provide Kohberger with an alibi by July 24.
Looking ahead, a motion hearing is set for August 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the Latah Country Courthouse. His trial is tentatively set to start on Oct. 2.