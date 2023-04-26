MOSCOW, Idaho — Just over five months since four University of Idaho students were killed in their off-campus home, Vandals are coming together to plan a space to remember them.
Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at the University of Idaho wrote a letter to students and staff Wednesday afternoon, sharing insight into the process to create the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial, to remember the four students killed in November, as well as others who have died while enrolled at the university.
"The space will include a permanent reminder of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, as well as a garden area for quiet reflection, remembrance and honor for all," Eckles wrote.
While the location and design haven't yet been finalized, fundraising is underway.
Students from the Lionel Hampton School of Music will host a fundraising concert at 7:30 p.m. on April 29 in the Administration Auditorium. Tickets will be $10 at the door (credit card required/no cash) and all proceeds will be donated to the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial fund. The concert is open to everyone.