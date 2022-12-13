MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been 30 days since small town Moscow, Idaho was changed forever after four University of Idaho students were murdered less than a mile from campus.
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has not identified a suspect or a person of interest in the case. The murder weapon, a fixed-blade knife, has also not been located by investigators.
The families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin may have received personal belongings from the King Road home, but they're still waiting for answers about what happened.
So far, the most specific request for information law enforcement has made is asking to talk with anybody inside a 2011-13 white Hyundai Elantra in the area of King Road on Nov. 13. MPS said anybody inside the car "may have critical information to share regarding the case."
MPD, Idaho State Police and the FBI have been working together to go through thousands of tips, which will hopefully lead to an arrest.
In the last month, there's been a heavy amount of rumors circulating online. MPD has encouraged people to only trust reliable sources for information and not take part in spreading misinformation.
During this challenging time, the community has come together with vigils, fundraisers, moment of silences and a tree lighting ceremony.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.