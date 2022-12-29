MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin continue to ask the same questions: Who killed them, what happened and why?
With these questions lingering, people from all over have donated money to support the families during this time. Across three different official GoFundMe pages, more than $168,000 has been contributed by 3,400 individual donators.
So far, the most specific request law enforcement has made is asking for any information about a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra in the area of King Road on Nov. 13. Since making the request, MPD has started sorting through 22,000 vehicles that fit the search criteria.
