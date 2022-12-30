MOSCOW, Idaho. - Early Friday morning, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in connection to the murders of the four University of Idaho (UI) students, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed.
Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania and now awaits extradition to Idaho without bond. According to the Associated Press, Kohberger is being held on a warrant for first degree murder.
According to NBC News, a white Hyundai Elantra was removed from the home Friday morning. Law enforcement has been asking the public for information about a 2011-13 white Hyundai Elantra being in the area of the King Road residence on Nov. 13 since early December.
On the Washington State University (WSU) website, Kohberger is listed as a graduate student within the criminal justice department. Sources told NonStop Local KHQ he graduated in December.
It's been 47 days since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed less than a mile from the UI campus. Since they were killed, more than 19,000 tips have been submitted to law enforcement.
