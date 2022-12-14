MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) recently released body camera footage from a separate incident the night Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed in their apartment less than a mile away from the University of Idaho campus.
MPD said the video shows an officer handling an alcohol offense that just so happened to be near the King Road residence on Nov. 13.
"Investigators working on the current homicide case are aware of the body camera footage," MPD said in a Dec. 8 release. "They have reviewed it and all the details associated with it and have determined it is not related."
Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey told NonStop Local the body camera footage could be a useful tool for investigators to piece together who could’ve been in the area when the murders happened.
“I think it a very excellent and important tool, but it’s only one piece to the puzzle,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said you get most of your evidence from having boots on the ground, but nonetheless, she said the video could refresh the mind of someone who may have been in the area that night. She said they could have seen something that night that could be drastically useful to the investigation.
NonStop Local’s North Idaho Reporter, John Webb, takes you angle-by-angle to show perspective.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.