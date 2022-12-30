MOSCOW, Idaho - A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday, but investigators are still looking for help from the public.
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a press conference Friday afternoon, following the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania. To protect the investigation, and to remain in compliance with Idaho law, MPD could not provide many details about the investigation.
Instead, MPD Chief James Fry and Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson made clear there's still a need for more tips.
"Be assured, the work is not done, this is just getting started," said Fry.
"You all now know the name of the person who's been charged with these offenses," said Thompson. "Anyone who knows about this individual, come forward, call the tipline, report anything you know about him to help the investigators — and eventually our office and the court system — understand fully everything there is to know about not only the individual, but what happened and why."
Retired FBI agent Richard Kolko said investigators are still busy working to piece together what happened, especially in the time between the murders and the arrest.
"They're going to want to know everything they can about him," said Kolko. "They're looking at Moscow, Idaho, they're looking at Pennsylvania. They're going to want to track everything he did between the time of the murder and the time of the arrest."
"You have a big investigative team that has worked very hard so far," Kolko continued. "Now they can focus in on this suspect and build up everything they need... to prepare for a trial."
Kolko specifically highlighted the potential value of security footage at places like gas stations along the route between Moscow and Pennsylvania. He said investigators are likely working to figure out what his path to the eastern United States looked like.
Kohberger will face an extradition hearing on Jan. 3. He could contest the extradition, which would delay his return to Idaho. According to Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Myles Snyder, Kohberger will be back in Idaho within 30 days either way.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.