MOSCOW, Idaho - The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students last November is set to be arraigned Monday.
Early in the morning on Nov. 13, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in their home on King Road near the University of Idaho campus.
At the onset of the investigation, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) called on the Idaho State Police (ISP) and FBI to assist. As part of that joint investigation, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30.
On Jan. 5, probable cause documents showed DNA evidence connected to Bryan Kohberger was found on the bottom of a knife sheath left at the crime scene. Police also collected trash from his parents home in Pennsylvania. That DNA was most likely connected to Kohberger's father.
On May 17, a grand jury filed an incitement against Kohberger, finding enough evidence to charge him with four counts of murder and one count of burglary. The preliminary hearing scheduled for June was canceled.
On May 22, Bryan Kohberger will appear in court for three different hearings. At 9 a.m., he is scheduled to be arraigned. That's where he'll be read his charges again and could plea either guilty or not guilty. A status conference on the gag order is scheduled for 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., a series of motion hearings will be held over requests for discovery, a disagreement raised by the defense over the prosecution releasing all of the evidence to them.
