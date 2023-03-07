 The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November will receive a second attorney, a Latah County judge ruled on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November will receive a second attorney, a Latah County judge ruled on Tuesday.

On March. 7, a judge filed a defense motion to add an "additional death qualified co-counsel," according to court documents. 

Currently, Kootenai County public defender Anne Taylor is representing Kohberger who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. It is unclear at this time if prosecutors will be pursuing the death penalty. 

