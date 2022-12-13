Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho.
According to family, the event is open to the public.
DETAILS:
- When: Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.
- Where: Lake City Church at 6000 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Goncalves and Mogen were best friends, who friends and family say were always together, even in the very end.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.