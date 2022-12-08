MOSCOW, Idaho - The City of Moscow is hosting a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 8 to honor the lives of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the four students who were all murdered near the University of Idaho in November.
People can visit Moscow Contemporary between 3-6 p.m. to write messages on bows or pick up a yellow rose. The messages and roses can be placed at the Winter Wonderland Tree in Friendship Square in support of the community and victims' families.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.