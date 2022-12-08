City of Moscow hosts tree lighting ceremony to honor Madison, Kaylee, Xana and Ethan

MOSCOW, Idaho - The City of Moscow is hosted a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 8 to honor the lives of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the four students who were all murdered near the University of Idaho in November. 

People wrote messages of support on cards and hung yellow roses on the Winter Wonderland Tree in Friendship Square.

Roses at Wonderland Tree in Moscow

On Dec. 8, the Moscow community wrote cards of support and hung yellow roses at the Wonderland Tree in Friendship Square. This was to honor the four University of Idaho students who were murdered in November. 

If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here

