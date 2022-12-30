MOSCOW, Idaho - The cleaning process at the King Road residence in Moscow has been halted due to a legal "request from the court," Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during a Dec. 30 press conference.
On the same day the cleaning crew was set to begin remediation, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students at his parent's home in Pennsylvania.
Last Updated: Dec. 30 at 1:45 p.m.
On Friday, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a WSU student enrolled in the upcoming semester, was arrested in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students in Pennsylvania. On the same day, the cleaning process for the residence on King Road started.
Team Idaho Property Management will remove potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence before the residence is released to the original property manager.
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) said there's no timeline for completion and the residence will remain an active crime scene until it's returned to the property manager.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.