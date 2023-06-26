MOSCOW, Idaho - If Xana Kernodle was still alive, she'd be turning 21 this year. However, her life was taken last November when she and three other University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in off-campus housing on King Road.
While the suspect awaits trial, the victims' families have been trying to honor the young lives cut short. Through memorials, scholarships, and spreading kindness, they've taken great effort to ensure the legacies of Xana, Kaylee, Maddie, and Ethan are celebrated.
Xana's family remembers her most for her fun-loving personality and willingness to try new things.
"She had the most love for living each day to the fullest, creating memories, gaining new experiences, being silly, and of course for all those around her," her sister shared.
It's these memories and lessons they want to share with the community, which is why they're inviting everyone to celebrate 'Xanapalooza!'
Do something fun, try something new, and embrace spontaneity this July 5. Whether it's silly, thrilling, or anything in between, you're encouraged to make new memories while remembering the vivacious young woman Xana was. If you share on social media, use the #xanapalooza tag and encourage others to join in and be a little goofy.