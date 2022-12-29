MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) said a third party company, Team Idaho Property Management Services, will work to clean the King Road residence before it's released to the property manager. The process is set to start on Dec. 30.
Remediation includes removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence. MPD said there's no timeline for completion and the residence will remain an active crime scene until it's done.
It's been more than six weeks since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed in the early hours of Nov. 13. MPD has not released a suspect in the case.
In early December, victims' family members received personal items back from the residence.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.