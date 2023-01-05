PULLMAN, Wash. - The probable cause documents detailing what evidence was used to arrest 28-year-old murder suspect Bryan Kohberger are shedding new light on his connection to Pullman.
Kohberger is accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November.
Kohberger completed his first semester as a graduate student at Washington State University (WSU) studying criminology in December. As of Jan. 3, WSU refers to Kohberger as a former student.
Prior to attending WSU, Kohberger earned undergraduate degrees in psychology and cloud-based forensics.
According to court documents, Kohberger applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in fall 2022, which included an essay.
"Kohberger wrote in his essay he had interest in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations," the court documents say.
Kohberger was formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary on Jan. 5. When he was still in Pennsylvania, Kohberger told his public defender he was eager to be exonerated of the crimes he's accused of.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.