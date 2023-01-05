Court documents: Suspect DNA found on knife sheath in Idaho murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho - The probable cause documents outlining what evidence was used to arrest Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have been released following his first court appearance in Idaho.
Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13. Prior to officially waiving extradition in Pennsylvania, Kohberger told his public defender he's eager to be exonerated of the crimes he's accused of.
DNA EVIDENCE:
According to court documents, police located a knife sheath laying on the bed next to one of the victims on Nov. 13. The sheath had "Ka-Bar," "USMC," and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor stamped on the outside of it.
According to court documents, the Idaho State Lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the bottom snap of the sheath.
On Dec. 27, law enforcement in Pennsylvania collected a piece of trash from Kohberger's parents' home in Monroe County and sent it to the Idaho State Lab for testing. On Dec. 28, court documents say "a DNA profile obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of [Kohberger]."
The court documents say "at least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father."
THE ELANTRA:
On Nov. 13, law enforcement started reviewing security footage in the area of the King Road residence, which ended up showing a white sedan driving on King Road multiple times.
According to court documents, the sedan was first sighted near King Road on Nov. 13 at 3:29 a.m. and last seen at 4:20 a.m. In total, the car made three passes by the King Road residence and then left at a "high rate of speed."
FBI agents narrowed down the year, make and model of the car. Agents initially believed the vehicle was a 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra, though they later expanded the range of years to 2011-16.
Believing the white sedan left the King Road residence heading towards Whitman County, which leads to Pullman, investigators were given access to video collected at Washington State University (WSU).
A review found a matching white sedan on WSU's campus on Nov. 13 at 2:44 a.m. By 2:53 a.m., the sedan was seen driving towards SR 270, which connects Pullman to Moscow.
Investigators were able to figure out Kohberger's cell phone number and provider by tracking down a previous traffic stop, in Moscow, in August 2022. The phone number, which was redacted in the court documents, was issued by AT&T to Kohberger in June.
After obtaining a search warrant for cell tower information near the King Road residence, investigators found his phone did not connect to nearby towers between 3-5 a.m. on Nov. 13. Investigators said this was consistent with the phone being in an area without coverage, connection being disabled from the phone or the phone being turned off.
The phone didn't report to the network until 4:48 a.m., when it used towers providing coverage to Idaho State Highway 95 south of Moscow. According to court documents, the movements of the phone matched the movements of the white Elantra back to Kohberger's apartment in Pullman.
Further investigating found the phone returned to the area near the King Road residence between 9:12 and 9:21 a.m. on Nov. 13. Phone records also showed it had been in the area of the King Road residence at least 12 times before the murders, dating back to at least Aug. 21.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.