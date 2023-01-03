MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The man suspected of killing for University of Idaho students in November, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition on Tuesday, paving the way to be taken to Latah County to face trial.
Photo, video and audio recording were not allowed in Tuesday's extradition hearing, however NonStop Local's Bradley Warren was present.
As Kohberger entered the room, he nodded to his family and mouthed "I love you" to his mother. He frequently looked over to his family and seemed relieved to see them.
During the hearing, the judge asked several questions, seeking to establish Kohberger was aware of what waiving extradition entailed, and that he was willfully choosing to do so.
Kohberger was generally quiet during the hearing, calmly answering questions from the judge with "yes", "no" or "I understand." When asked if he had been treated for mental health issues, he said no.
When the judge read Kohberger his charges, his mother broke into tears. An officer then handed her a tissue.
After Kohberger signed papers formally waiving his extradition, he was escorted out of the room. He tried to say something to his mother, then walked away quietly.
Members of his family covered their faces as they were escorted out of a back entrance.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.