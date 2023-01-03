MOSCOW, Idaho - On the same day murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said a new court order makes it so the department "will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case."
Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued a nondissemination order for the case against former Washington State University graduate student Kohberger, who's a suspect in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November.
"The order prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney concerning this case," a release about the order said.
This is still an active investigation. If you have evidence that could help, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho.