MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in connection to the University of Idaho murders, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Public Information Officer Myles Snyder confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ.
Snyder said PSP assisted the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and FBI in making the arrest.
According to Snyder, Kohbeger is from Pennsylvania and was arrested at his parent's home in Monroe County. He was seen before a judge and then transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility, where he now awaits extradition.
Kohberger has an extradition hearing on Jan. 3, where he can either waive or fight it. Regardless of the outcome, Snyder said he will be back in Idaho within 30 days.