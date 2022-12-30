BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little has released a statement following the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students:
“The arrest in the murders of four bright, promising, and extraordinarily loved students at the University of Idaho is extremely welcome news. It is an important step in bringing peace to a community, state, and nation gripped by this horrifying tragedy. This crime has consumed so many hearts and minds for weeks, and we are thankful for the unrelenting hard work of the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the FBI, and other law enforcement partners that helped in the investigation. We remain deeply supportive of the communities of Moscow and the University of Idaho, and will continue do everything we can to ensure the safety of students and the public. We pray for comfort and healing for the many people hurting from this incredible loss, most especially the families of the victims. Through this tragedy, we have all come to know and love Ethan, Kaylee, Maddie, and Xana, and we will never forget them.”
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.