PULLMAN, Wash. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November.
Sources tell NonStop Local KHQ he graduated from a Washington State University (WSU) doctoral program, within the criminal justice department, in December.
Video of the WSU police officer driving away from the apartment under investigation after a short conversation with someone inside. pic.twitter.com/f26LdsPrI1— Noah Boelter (@NoahBoelterTV) December 30, 2022
Now, federal and local authorities are searching what's believed to be Kohberger's apartment in Pullman. Law enforcement is also searching what was his office on campus.
The search warrant is being completed at the Steptoe Village apartments on the WSU campus.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.