'Forever changed': Ethan Chapin's family releases statement after murder suspect arrested

MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho murder victims, is speaking out after 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested as a suspect in the case.
"We are relieved this chapter is over because it provides a form of closure," a statement from the family says. "However, it doesn't alter the outcome or alleviate the pain. We miss Ethan, and our family is forever changed."
