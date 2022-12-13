MOSCOW, Idaho - Kaylee’s family's attorney, Shannon Gray, said they met with investigators Monday to talk about accountability and transparency. He told NonStop Local the family has not been getting the information they desire, in fact, at times, they were finding out new info from the media rather than the police.
“Their communication with the families was poor and we wanted to make sure that changed, to say the least. We wanted to make sure it changed,” Gray said.
He said there have been too many different officials saying too many different things about the investigation.
“For a lack of a better term, there were too many roosters and there needed to be one person that was putting the messages out and doing the interviews for the investigation, so the left-hand knows what the right hand is doing,” Gray said.
Gray said that mixed messaging does not instill confidence in the families or the public.
Gray said they met with Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, as well as other people involved with the investigation. He said he printed out five pages of questions that he wanted answered, but most were not answered.
“Most if not all of those questions weren’t answered," Gray said. "They’re keeping most of their facts tight."
According to the Moscow Police Department (MPD), they are certainly are being tight-lipped, and plan to continue being that way in order to protect the case.
“We’ve always closely guarded the information that we’ve discovered at the scene because we want to protect the integrity of the investigation,” MPD Captain Roger Lanier said.
Gray said right now they don’t have any plans to take legal action against the police department. Gray is a father of five and said can’t imagine being in the family's shoes, but said if he were the father, he would not be as controlled as Steve Goncalves.
“If it was my situation, I would be a hard guy to handle if my daughter was murdered and I felt things weren’t being communicated properly,” Gray said.
Gray wanted to reiterate that the family does support law enforcement and this investigation and they just hope justice will be served soon.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.