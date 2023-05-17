MOSCOW, Idaho - The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students in off-campus housing last November was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury. He will appear for arraignment next week.
According to the Latah County Clerk's Office, a grand jury was presented the case against Bryan Kohberger, and they determined there was enough evidence to forego a preliminary hearing. As such, the hearing scheduled for June 26 has been cancelled.
Kohberger will appear in district court on Monday, May 22 at 9 a.m. for arraignment, at which time he will need to enter a plea. The hearing will be open to the public, and photos will be allowed.
