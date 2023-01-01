SPOKANE, Wash. - With Bryan Kohberger expected to waive extradition, his public defender said he could be in Idaho as early as the evening of January 3rd.
His public defender said Kohberger still believes he will be exonerated, and that some misinterpreted the first time he said that.
"I wanted to differentiate between the exonerated and being found innocent," said Kohberger's public defender Jason Labar. "He believes he will be exonerated."
Labar said Kohberger is still calm, and that his biggest concern is for his family.
Labar also said even though Kohberger has been in an anti-suicide suit since his arrest, it's just protocol.
"He has expressed no desire to hurt himself," said Labar. "Again, he is mentally aware, he's aware of the situation, I think he's certainly mentally stable."
Labar said he's expecting Kohberger to plead not guilty after getting a new attorney in Idaho. He said Kohberger's new attorney will most likely be appointed by the court.
"Oh they're not hiring an attorney given the situation, given the charges," said Labar. "No attorneys have reached out to them and they're not anticipating hiring an attorney."
Former FBI agent Richard Kolko said Kohberger's charges mean anyone who has been around him could be under a microscope.
"There's going to be a lot of interviews that still need to be done. Now they know where he went to school and can talk to all of his former classmates, former professors, neighbors. Wherever he lived.”
Labar said Kohberger's sisters and parents will all be at Tuesday's hearing in Pennsylvania.
