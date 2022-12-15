MOSCOW, Idaho - A month after her daughter Kaylee Goncalves was killed near the University of Idaho, Kristi Goncalves is frustrated with the way law enforcement has handled information about the killings.
The Goncalves family met with the Moscow Police Department (MPD) on Monday to discuss their frustrations, like knowing about Kaylee's death from people calling asking questions. Kristi said their family was running around for hours not knowing what was going on or what happened.
"The sheriff showed up about three hours later," Kristi told NBC News. "I said... It's not real until the sheriff pulls up."
MPD declined NBC News' request for comment about communication with victims' families.
Kristi and her family want to make it clear they support law enforcement and officials working on the investigation, but are frustrated with the poor communication with victims' families. Kristi told NBC News her 17-year-old daughter was told graphic details about Kaylee's autopsy, over the phone, by Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.
"She asked, 'are you sure you want to know this?' and my daughter, thinking that she did for whatever reason, said 'yes' and she proceeded to tell her," Kristi said.
Kristi said she has not spoken to Mabbutt. The coroner did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.
Despite MPD not identifying a suspect or locating the weapon used to kill Kaylee, her best friend Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Kristi remains hopeful.
"I have to be I mean, we're a month in and I mean that's all... that's all we got. I have to have hope, I have to have faith," Kristi told NBC News. "I have to trust God that it's in the right hands... The right people are doing it... Right people are leading the investigation."
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.