MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been three days since 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested as a suspect in the murder case of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Kohberger had recently finished his first semester as a Washington State University graduate student in Pullman, which is about nine miles from Moscow.
On Dec. 30, he was arrested at his parents' home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. He's expected to waive extradition on Jan. 3 and be transported to Idaho soon after.
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, told NBC News Kohberger wasn't on his radar.
"Have never heard of him before," Steve said. "He was not on the radar of the family."
Steve said he plans to be present for the Idaho court preceedings.
"I want him to be sick of seeing us... knowing that we won't let it go," Steve said. "It's a battle of will and we will see who wins."
