MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3.
Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people misinterpreted the first time he said that.
"I wanted to differentiate between the exonerated and being found innocent," LaBar said. "He believes he will be exonerated."
LaBar said Kohberger is still calm and his biggest concern is for his family.
LaBar also said even though Kohberger has been in an anti-suicide suit since his arrest, it's just protocol.
"He has expressed no desire to hurt himself," LaBar said. "Again, he is mentally aware, he's aware of the situation, I think he's certainly mentally stable."
LaBar said he's expecting Kohberger to plead not guilty after getting a new attorney in Idaho. He said Kohberger's new attorney will most likely be appointed by the court.
"Oh they're not hiring an attorney given the situation, given the charges," LaBar said. "No attorneys have reached out to them and they're not anticipating hiring an attorney."
Retired FBI agent Richard Kolko said Kohberger's charges mean anyone who has been around him could be under a microscope.
"There's going to be a lot of interviews that still need to be done," Kolko said. "Now they know where he went to school and can talk to all of his former classmates, former professors, neighbors. Wherever he lived.”
LaBar said Kohberger's sisters and parents will all be at Tuesday's hearing in Pennsylvania.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.