MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year has requested the judge in his case stop all proceedings to allow him time to contest his indictment.
According to newly filed court documents, Bryan Kohberger, 28, through his attorney, Anne Taylor, filed a motion to stay proceedings on Wednesday. The motion also clarified Kohberger stood silent at his arraignment "to preserve his right to contest the indictment."
Kohberger's attorney cited Idaho law that allows defendants to challenge a jury if it was improperly formed.
Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury on May 17 and did not enter a plea at his arraignment on May 22. Per Idaho law, Judge Michael Judge was required to enter a not guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf.
His charges include four counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, as well as one count of burglary. His trial is set to begin Oct. 2.