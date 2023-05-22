LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - Just over six months since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death, the suspect appeared for his arraignment, where the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.
On Nov. 13 last year, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were discovered dead from multiple stab wounds in off-campus housing after two surviving roommates called police for an unconscious person just before noon. Once on scene, however, it was clear to investigators the victims were not unconscious but deceased.
The case garnered nationwide attention, attracting the attention of online sleuths and making waves on social media. Thousands of tips were called in, and many accusations were leveled against uninvolved parties. Police issued warnings against harassment, both online and in person. All the while, students at U of I, as well as those on the nearby Washington State University campus in Pullman, were left fearful of an unknown murderer on the loose.
Despite daily updates from investigators, many worried the trail had gone cold, with no suspects named and no murder weapon found. However, the public was soon asked for any tips they had regarding a white Elantra. Shortly after that, it was announced a suspect had been arrested—all the way in small suburb in Pennsylvania.
The suspect arrested at his family home across the country was 27-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a WSU student working towards a Ph.D. in criminology. Search warrants for the premises and for Kohberger himself were issued, with a number of items taken as evidence.
The major link to Kohberger, investigators said, was a knife sheath left behind at the crime scene with residual DNA left on it.
Despite this, Kohberger's defense argued he will not be found guilty in this case. However, a grand jury which heard the evidence against Kohberger found there was sufficient evidence to indict him. The indictment overrode the need for a preliminary hearing and sped up the arraignment to May 22.
Following his appearance at the arraignment, the judge entered not guilty pleas on all four counts of first-degree murder and the charge of felony burglary on his behalf. The trial date was set for Oct. 2 this year. The defense asked for a six-week trial, and the prosecutor agreed.
The charges Kohberger faces carry penalties of death or life in prison for each murder charge, plus a maximum of 10 years and a $50,000 fine for felony burglary.
A hearing for the status of the non-dissemination order in Kohberger's case will be held by the district judge at 10 a.m., followed by a discovery hearing at 11.