MOSCOW, Idaho — Tuesday, another hearing was held in the case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November.
This hearing, however, didn’t go to plan. Judge John Judge was supposed to oversee motions relating to grand jury transcripts, genetic DNA and pause other hearings until all materials have been handed to defense.
The only motions mentioned Tuesday were compel of discoveries.
“Apparently some of the media misinterpreted that as it doesn’t apply to law enforcement, but it does,” Judge John Judge said.
The hearing started off with swift words from Judge Judge on the recently amended nondissemination order. He revised the order to include law enforcement in the order. He also demanded pool cameras to stop focusing on the defendant so much. Judge Judge claimed that’s why cameras were not allowed in the Lori Daybell trial.
“Your honor we’d request to start on the defendant's motion to compel and second motion to compel,” Anne Taylor, Kohberger’s public defender, said.
The defense then requested two items from the state.
The first was training reports for three police officers who “interviewed witnesses and handled evidence.”
The state argued that training does not prepare defense for the case and that “these are just officers that have interviewed witnesses.”
Taylor argued that it’s crucial to learn more about their training as officers usually point to their training during testimony.
“They talk to key witnesses. How they do their job and how they were trained to do their job is incredibly important,” Taylor said.
The second request was all information from the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team, which includes Kohberger’s phone records and the FBI forensic examiner’s report.
You may recall, the affidavit cited Kohberger being pinged near the residence on King Road multiple times before the murders.
“What she is seeking is a specific report from the FBI cast team which I have indicated to her (Taylor) is in its final stages of review and we are anticipating on receiving it sooner rather than later and as soon as we do, we will turn it over,” Ashley Jenning, Latah County deputy prosecuting attorney, said.
Neither the defense nor the state obtained this information, according to prosecution. The judge wants that material to be handed over from the FBI by July 14.
Meanwhile just two miles away and at the residence where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, disaster response crews began removing personal items from the house on Tuesday.
This is a part of the demolition process and according to the University of Idaho, this should take a couple of weeks.
As of right now, the trial is expected to start on Oct. 2 and there have been rumors of a venue change, however, we’re not aware if the court has made a decision on that.