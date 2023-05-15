MOSCOW, Idaho — The state of Idaho on Friday responded to a motion from the defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, to compel the state to provide them with more evidence.
The defense previously argued prosecutors have withheld evidence, including body camera video from Kohberger's arrest that could exonerate him.
"The State has disclosed all items it is aware of relating to 'the search and arrest of Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania,'" the prosecutor's response reads. "The State is unaware of any 'body cam and dash cam footage' beyond what has been disclosed and, on information and belief, understands there is no body cam footage."
The state went on to describe the evidence it has shared with the defense, including interviews with Kohberger in Moscow and in Pennsylvania.
The defense team also requested training records of the officers involved in the case, but the state argued it is not required to do so under the law the defense team cited. The state said it may reconsider its position if the court orders it to provide the records, but it asked for protective orders to safeguard the confidentiality of the officers.