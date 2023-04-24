LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho Supreme Court Judge ruled in favor of the State Monday, more than two months after a petition to dismiss a nondissemination order was filed by the press in the case of Bryan Kohberger.
Kohberger is facing multiple counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary after four University of Idaho students were found dead in off-campus housing last November.
The high-profile case drummed up collective interest at home and nationwide, with investigators inundated with rumors and red herrings.
Multiple parties cleared in the course of the investigation were targeted by online and in-person harassment, with Moscow Police Department issuing a warning at one point that threats to the safety of others could result in criminal charges. A TikToker claiming to be psychic made a viral video accusing a U of I professor of illicit relations with one of the murdered students, despite the professor never having one in her class or even knowing the victims. Law enforcement even shared they'd been tracked down in parking lots and followed home by media outlets seeking more information.
In addition to the above issues, both the defense and prosecutor teams were concerned about Kohberger's Sixth Amendment rights, which guarantee criminal defendants the right to a fair trial and impartial jury, among other rights. Violating these rights could result in a mistrial.
A nondissemination order was issued by the judge following these concerns, limiting officials in the case from sharing information not already available in public records and from speculating on the case or character of those involved.
"This Court has both a constitutional duty and the inherent authority to 'minimize the effects of prejudicial pretrial publicity' and 'to ensure the efficacious administration of justice,'" the two teams wrote in their stipulation for the order.
The Associated Press, as well as several national and local news outlets, filed a petition to overturn the order, citing the freedom of the press and its duty to inform the public. The petition points out the decision was made without a hearing on the matter, claiming there was no evidence submitted that pointed to a compromised right to fair trial in the case.
They also noted one of the family's wishing to speak with the press on the case, but being unable to due to the gag order; law enforcement unsure whether they were able to release 911 tapes; whether investigators in Pennsylvania were looking into other unsolved cases in the area of Kohberger's family home; and Moscow Police Department refusing to speak on the case further due to the order.
The petition was filed in early February this year, and the Idaho Supreme Court has now passed down a ruling, siding with the State and maintaining the nondissemination order.
"While we recognize the high public interest in such matters, and the media’s important role in providing the public information, we cannot routinely entertain requests to grant an extraordinary writ where a plain, speedy, and adequate remedy is still available," wrote Chief Justice Bevan in the opinion.
Bevan also noted the difficulties of balancing the First and Sixth Amendments in the age of social meida.
"...Our trial courts have an increasingly difficult task in balancing the Sixth Amendment rights of a defendant with the First Amendment protections afforded the press," he said. "With the advent of the internet and social media, this balancing act has become even more challenging today than it was in the 1960s and 1970s."
Kohberger's trial is set to begin later this year, with his preliminary hearing scheduled for June 26.