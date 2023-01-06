MOSCOW, Idaho - The whirlwind of emotions encircling the Moscow community are starting to lessen as of hope and peace seep following the arrest of a suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students.
Since the murders, Steve Goncalves and his family have been speaking out on behalf of their daughter and sister Kaylee, and on behalf of justice.
“Just embrace the fact that when you go home, they’re all there,” Goncalves said.
After the news broke that 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger had been arrested in connection to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle, the families finally found a small kernel of relief.
Goncalves says he and his family are grateful for the relentless effort by the Moscow Police Department, and other agencies.
“I’m not here to criticize at this point," clarified Goncalves, "I’m here to congratulate them.”
As of late, the attention has been on Kohberger. But at the forefront of it all, are these young lives that were taken too soon.
Ethan, Xana, Maddie, and Kaylee will never be forgotten. The funds created in their names are proof of these students’ great impact on the many lives around them and will continue to touch the lives of others in the years to come.
If you would like to donate to Kaylee and Maddie’s GoFundMe, click here.
If you want to donate to the Ethan Chapin Memorial Fund, click here.
If you want to donate to the Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment, call 208-885-4000 to pay by card. Additionally, checks can be made out to:
University of Idaho Foundation
875 Perimeter Dr.
Moscow, ID 83844-3143